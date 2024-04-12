Paul Flores Attacked a 2nd Time in Prison 04.12.2024

On Wednesday afternoon, Paul Flores was assaulted at the Pleasant Valley state prison for the second time in a year.

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation says the assault occurred in the recreation yard at the prison, and has not named the inmate who is suspected of stabbing Flores. The attack is being investigated as an attempted homicide, with two inmate-manufactured weapons recovered.

Flores was transported to an outside medical facility for treatment, but was later returned to the prison in fair condition.

In August last year, Flores was slashed at his neck by inmate Jason Budrow, who has pleaded not guilty to his four felony charges.