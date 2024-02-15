Paso School Board Special Meeting Tonight Re: Superintendent Search 02.15.2024

02-15-24 Short Agenda English

The Paso Robles school board will be holding a special meeting tonight at 6.

The meeting is for a closed session item only, regarding the superintendent search. The board of trustees will meet with school leadership associates to review all applications for the superintendent, and select candidates for interviews.

Following the closed session, the school board will report on their actions taken.

Public comment may still be submitted to the school board prior to its closed session, but should be reserved only for items on the special meeting’s agenda.