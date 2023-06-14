Paso School Board Votes For Town Hall Mtg 06.14.2023

Last night the Paso Robles school board voted to conduct a “Town Hall” style meeting for the Georgia Brown elementary reconstruction project.

The project has been put on hold due to a geologic anomaly found beneath the school.

Before continuing with the project, a trench will need to be dug on campus to identify the geologic hazard. The town hall meeting will be held August 7th at 6:00 pm at the high school, where the school board will discuss how to proceed based on newly gathered information, and answer submitted questions from the public.

Due to the date for the meeting, it is unlikely that the trench on campus will be dug during the school year.

Questions for the August 7th meeting can be submitted online at pasoschools.org. The cutoff date for questions is July 17th.