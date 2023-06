In cooperation with Cal Fire, San Luis Obispo county fire has released a tentative schedule for a prescribed burn along Thousand Hills Road, East of Pismo Beach.

The burn will encompass 170 acres, targeting hazardous vegetation, as part of the Thousand Hills Vegetation Management Project.

The burn is expected to begin at 9:45 am on Thursday, and last until Friday.

If conditions are not suitable, the burn will be rescheduled.