Paso School District at Impasse w/PEA Over Teacher Salaries 04.17.2024

The Paso Robles joint unified school district and Public Educators Association have been negotiating an 8% pay increase for the school district’s teachers.

An impasse has been reached in their negotiations, however, and a fact finding panel will be conducted on May 7th to determine if the school district can afford the pay increase.

Paso Robles public educators president Bernadette Boddington says that about 50 teachers leave the district each year, a majority of them due to the cost of living. She says the district was provided an 8.3% cost of living adjustment from the state, and it should be passed on to the teachers. Superintendent Dr. Curt Dubost says that a 14% raise to teachers was given two years ago, and a 10% raise last year.

The public educators association plans on protesting the morning of May 7th, the same day as the fact finding panel.