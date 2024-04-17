Paso Council Provides Next Steps For 2 Year Budget Cycle 04.17.2024

The Paso Robles city council met last night to discuss the next steps for its two-year budget cycle.

As it stands, the projected budget for the city of Paso Robles is a deficit of around $13 million, with an estimated revenue of $67 million, and estimated expenditures of $80 million. The city’s largest expenditures come from its police & fire departments, capital improvement program, and public works.

Council discussed where some of its expenditures could be cut. City manager Ty Lewis said that projected deficits can typically be remedied by delaying some one-time costs. The expiration of measure E-12 in 2025 also contributes to the budget deficit, as it typically brings in 6 to 7 million dollars in revenue for the city.

The city voted to receive and file this report for the budget cycle after providing feedback to staff. The next step will be in May to discuss capital improvement plans, enterprise funds, and internal service funds.