Paso & Templeton Chambers Accepting Applications 9.19.2023

THE PASO ROBLES & TEMPLETON CHAMBER OF COMMERCE IS CURRENTLY ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS FOR THE 2024/25 BOARD OF DIRECTORS. THE CHAMBER SAYS THEY “[PROVIDE] OPPORTUNITIES FOR BUSINESS LEADERS TO CONVENE, CONNECT, LEARN, ADVOCATE, AND GROW TO FOSTER A CULTURE OF ENGAGED, COMMITTED AND SUCCESSFUL BUSINESSES EMBRACING THE PASO ROBLES COMMUNITY.” THE APPLICATION FOR THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS IS OPEN UNTIL OCTOBER 6TH, AND CAN BE VIEWED ONLINE AT PASO CHAMBER DOT COM. THE SECOND PAGE OF THE APPLICATION CONTAINS A SUMMARY OF EXPECTATIONS FOR THE POSITION.