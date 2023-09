THE PASO ROBLES CITY COUNCIL MEETING FOR TONIGHT HAS BEEN CANCELED DUE TO A LEAGUE OF CALIFORNIA CITIES MEETING IN SACRAMENTO THIS WEEK. THE CITY SAYS THE NEXT SCHEDULED CITY COUNCIL MEETING IS A SPECIAL MEETING NEXT WEEK ON TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 26TH, 2023 AT 6:30 PM. THE MEETING WILL TAKE PLACE AT THE PASO ROBLES EMERGENCY OPERATIONS CENTER AT 900 PARK STREET. THE NEXT REGULAR MEETING WILL BE OCTOBER 3RD.