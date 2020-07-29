Paul Sloan Hired 7.29.2020

Effective today, Paso Robles has a new economic development manager.

Paul Sloan joins the city after doing the job as part of the Paso Robles chamber. He has about 20 years experience. He previously served as CEO of Tahiti Tourism Worldwide.

Sloan is originally from Paso Robles. He’s been working for the chamber of commerce as the director of economic development. Beginning today, he starts work with the city of Paso Robles in that same capacity. Previously, the chamber managed economic development on behalf of the city for the past three years. That contract expired in June.

Sloan has a masters degree in marketing and sustainable tourism development from the George Washington university school of business in Washington, DC.