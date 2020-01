Paso Robles police are looking for wanna-be robber who tried to hold up a pawn shop just off Spring street.

A mustachioed bandit, as police described him. Walked into Campos Ceramic on Spring street. He demanded an empty grocery bag be filled with cash. The store employee refused, so he left with his empty bag. That was Monday. Police are still looking for him.

He was last seen wearing a Dodger cap and carrying that empty grocery bag.