Peak Training Season Coming to Ft Hunter Liggett, Expect Traffic Delays 5.06.2024

Peak training season for the United States Army is set to begin at Fort Hunter Liggett, spanning mid-May through the end of June.

A release for this announcement says that traffic delays should be expected, as well as increased law enforcement in the area, especially at Jolon road. The public is advised to use caution near military convoys, and to expect increased aircraft traffic and noise.

The United States Army says the public must not go off the paved roads while traveling through Fort Hunter Liggett to get to Los Padres national forest or Mission San Antonio de Padua.

They advise to not use a GPS to navigate, and to heed signs marking training areas and federal property in which entry is prohibited.