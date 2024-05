The city of Paso Robles announced that the left turn lane from Airport road to 46 eastbound will be permanently closed.

The closure begins on May 7, 2024. Motorists are advised to plan alternate routes when traveling from Airport road to the 46 east.

The closure is due to infrastructure improvements that are aimed to enhance safety and efficiency at the intersection. Road construction activities will occur overnight.

The construction project is expected to last one week.