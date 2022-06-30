PG & E Request for Extension for Diablo 06.30.2022

PG&E has reportedly asked the U.S. Department of Energy for an extension to apply for federal funds to operate the Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant.

Reuters reports of a letter submitted to the department of energy’s office of nuclear energy. The utility company wrote, “An extension is needed to provide PG&E the time to collect and analyze the information and prepare an application.”

The nuclear regulatory commission license for Diablo Canyon is set to expire in 2025.

Governor Gavin Newsom said in April that he is reconsidering the future of the Diablo Canyon power plant.

On Monday, a group of scientists sent a letter to Jennifer Granhom, the secretary of energy supporting a proposed amendment that the group says would allow the power plant to stay open.