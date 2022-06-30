Kristin Smart Trial Update 06.30.2022

The Kristin Smart murder trial is pushed back again.

Opening statements are now scheduled to begin July 18th, not July 6th as previously planned. Jury selection began Monday of this week, but that was a week later than scheduled.

More pretrial motions may be heard next week. Then the jury selection will be wrapped up between July 11th and July 15th.

45-year-old Paul Flores and his father Ruben are charged with the disappearance and suspected murder of Cal Poly freshman Kristin Smart back in 1996. Her body has never been found.