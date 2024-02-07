PG&E Accepting Apps For Diablo Canyon Decommissioning Panel 02.07.2024

PG&E announced that the Diablo Canyon decommissioning engagement panel is accepting applications to join the panel.

While PG&E is pursuing steps to continue Diablo Canyon’s operations until 2030, and to renew their license, the company is still seeking input on future uses for the site.

The non-regulatory stakeholder group provides community input to PG&E, with several positions subject for appointment or reappointment.

The panel meets periodically on matters related to decommissioning and future use of Diablo Canyon’s lands and facilities.

Applications can be found at: diablocanyonpanel.org. The application period ends March 5th.