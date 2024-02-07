5 Yr Development Impact Fee Report For Upcoming Paso Council Meeting 02.07.2024

The five year development impact fee compliance report for the city of Paso Robles will be presented during the next city council meeting.

The report is currently available for public review online or at city hall. The impact fee reports includes the sewer development, transportation, general government, parks and recreation, and library impact fees. It outlines the purpose of each fee, and identifies what projects in the city the fees have funded.

City council will consider accepting the compliance report during the meeting.