PG&E Customers May See a Credit on Their Energy Bill 03.13.2024

PG&E announced that more than five million of their customers will be automatically receiving the California climate credit on their energy bill in April.

The credit is split between an electric service and gas service, but households with both may receive both credits. The electric credit is $55.17, and the gas credit is $85.46. The credits total to be $140.63.

PG&E says the credit is from the California cap-and-trade program, which requires power plants, fuel providers, and large industrial facilities that emit greenhouse gasses to buy carbon pollution allowances.

According to PG&E, the bill credit is designed to help utility customers during the transition to a low-carbon future.