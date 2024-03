Class Act Dance has partnered with iDance4aCure to bring a stunning performance to Spanos Theater at Cal Poly on Saturday, March 23rd.

The event, known as Emerging Performers In Concert (EPIC), will feature a beautiful mix of repertoire dances from professional guest artists and local studios.

Tickets for this single night event can be purchased online at: https://www.pacslo.org/events/detail/epic24.

Purchases directly benefit iDance4aCure and UCLA Mattel Children’s Hospital.