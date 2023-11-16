PG&E Power Outage Affects Cambria & Cuesta Yesterday 11.16.2023

A PG&E power outage swept the Cambria area early yesterday morning from about 12:47 am to 2 am.

Over three thousand customers were affected from the outage. PG&E communications representative Carina Corral says the outage was likely caused by the enhanced powerline safety settings, a safety protocol that shuts off power in a tenth of a second if there is a hazard that falls into a powerline.

Another outage shut off electricity at Cuesta college later that morning, with power being restored by noon. Before power was shut off, Cuesta college had initially canceled classes for the afternoon. After power was restored, Cuesta decided that any classes after 5 pm would be held as planned, and classes before 5 pm were still canceled.

The cause of the outage is unknown.