Phase 1 of Creston Sustainable Streets Corridor Plan 11.16.2023

The city of Paso Robles is initiating the setup of Phase 1 of the Creston road sustainable streets corridor plan.

Surveyors have been deployed to the site this week to initiate the setup of project controls, according to the city. The project will focus on Creston between South River road and Niblick road, and will include the installation of curbs, gutters, sidewalks, bike lanes, and repaving.

Phase 1 of this project will encompass Creston from South River road to Orchard drive.

Actual construction is expected to last 12 to 18 months. Phase 2 will begin after Phase 1 is completed.