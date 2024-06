A PG&E power outage struck the northeastern part of Paso Robles yesterday afternoon.

The outage was reported at around 1:41 pm, with about 500 customers affected in the area surrounding the municipal airport. Power was eventually restored, but the cause is unknown.

Power outages during the summer months are typically caused by enhanced safety settings, which is used for wildfire prevention, and shuts off power in a tenth of a second when an object strikes a power line.