A PG&E power outage left more than 1,500 customers without power yesterday morning at around 10:30 am.

The outage occurred in the northwestern section of Paso Robles near Nacimiento Lake drive.

Power was expected to be restored by 1:45 pm, with the cause under investigation. As of 11:15 am, PG&E restored power to a majority of customers, and power was fully restored later that afternoon.

The cause is still unknown.