Paso Robles Weed Abatement Inspections Begin May 13th – 04.04.2024

2024 Weed Abatement Requirements Press Release

The Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services reminds residents that property inspections for the city’s weed abatement program will begin on May 13, 2024.

As warmer weather approaches, home owners will be required to clear their properties of potentially hazardous fuels, including vegetation, weeds, brush, excess trash, wood, or combustibles.

These requirements are not just for the front lawn, but all portions of one’s property, including the backyard.

Weed abatement guidelines can be found on the city of Paso Robles website.