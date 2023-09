Two PG&E power outages occurred yesterday in the county: one in San Luis Obispo and one in Atascadero.

The Atascadero outage affected about 1700 PG&E customers, including Atascadero high school. Power was eventually restored later in the day after PG&E conducted their safety search.

The outage was caused by the enhanced safety settings, which PG&E says will slowly go offline once winter arrives. Enhanced safety settings shuts off power in a tenth of a second when an object strikes a power line.