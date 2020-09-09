Pioneer Day Parade Canceled 9.09.2020

The pioneer day parade is canceled.

The board of directors issuing a letter saying, “It is with great regret and much disappointment from the board of directors of the Paso Robles Pioneer Day committee, that we have come to the decision to cancel the Pioneer Day parade, which was scheduled to take place on Saturday, October tenth.

We encourage everyone to visit our local merchants and businesses on what would have been our 90th year. Please continue to support them through this difficult time and make this a day of remembering those who came before us and started this event.

That’s the letter from the Pioneer Day Committee.