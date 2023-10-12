Pioneer Day This Saturday 10.12.2023

Pioneer Day for the city of Paso Robles is this Saturday, October 14th.

Enjoy the 93rd annual community celebration starting at 7 am in the Paso Robles city park. The parade will start at 16th & Spring street at 10 am, with more events after the parade such as the whiskerino contest and horseshoe pitching contest.

This year’s Pioneer Day royalty features Grand Marshal Don Campbell and Queen Margaret Avila, with Pioneer Day Belle Kayla Degnan.

The Pioneer Day committee invites you to enjoy one of Paso Robles’ greatest and oldest traditions for free this Saturday.