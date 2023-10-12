Paso School Board Agrees to Pay For Special Election Bill 10.12.2023

On Tuesday’s meeting for the Paso Robles school board, the board voted divisively to agree to pay the county clerk recorder’s office over three hundred thousand dollars for costs related to holding the April special election.

Earlier this year, the board had initially refused to pay the 400 thousand dollar purchase order, waiting for a more detailed explanation of the charges before agreeing to pay, though they did pay the undisputed 2022 general election payment of around a hundred thousand dollars.

In September, the board was demanded to pay the remaining amount. The board voted 4 – 3 to pay the full invoice, with trustees Kenney Enney, McCoy, and Baker dissenting.