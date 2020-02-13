Plastic Bag Ban 2.13.2020

The proposed ban on plastic bags, imposed by the Integrated Waste Management Authority is generating more discussion at grocery stores, restaurants and dry cleaners in the north county.

Atascadero city councilman Charles Bourbeau voted for the proposal, although he asked the IWMA staff to investigate several issues facing north county businesses if it’s adopted.

After the vote Tuesday to direct staff to develop a draft ordinance placing further bans on plastic bags, supervisor John Peschong remains vehemently opposed to the proposal.

The Integrated Waste Management Authority board of directors voted 9-4 to direct staff to develop stricter laws in the county on the use of plastic bags at grocery stores, convenience stores and dry cleaners. It will impact many other types of retail stores and other business in the north county if it’s implemented. The proposal is expected to return to the IWMA in a month or two for consideration.

Keith Storton – City of Arroyo Grande

Charles Bourbeau – City of Atascadero

Karen Bright – City of Grover Beach

Jeff Heller – City of Morro Bay

Sheila Blake – City of Pismo Beach

Bruce Gibson – San Luis Obispo County

Adam Hill – San Luis Obispo County

For more information about the above mentioned, go to the IWMA website: https://www.iwma.com/.