Point-In-Time Count Shows Homeless Population Has Dropped in SLO Co 5.07.2021

The county homeless services division has released its preliminary numbers for this year’s point-in-time count.

The point-in-time count is a bi-annual census of individuals experiencing homelessness in the county. The preliminary results of this year’s pit show that the overall homeless population in the county has dropped from 1,448 individuals in 2022 to 1,171 in 2024.

The data also shows that the percentage of homeless individuals in shelters has hit its highest percentage since 2015, with 374 people sheltered, and 797 unsheltered in the county.

More information will be provided on the homeless population in the coming weeks.