Wildfire Preparedness Block Parties in Paso Robles 5.07.2024

Press Release – Wildfire Preparedness Block Party May 2024

Two wildfire preparedness block parties will be taking place in Paso Robles during the month of May.

Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services announced these events yesterday afternoon, and are aimed at educating the community about the importance of wildfire preparedness, and how to best protect homes, properties, and people.

The first block party will be Wednesday, May 8th at 10th street and Olive street from 6 to 8 pm. The second will be on May 22nd at 17th street and Olive street from 6 to 8 pm.

Paso Fire and Emergency Services says both events are excellent opportunities for the community to come together and interact with both firefighters and CERT volunteers.