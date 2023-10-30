Police Raid Home of Man Accused of Sexual Abuse of a Child 10.30.2023

Yesterday morning, a San Luis Obispo man was accused of sexually abusing an 11-year-old girl, and arrested by law enforcement while serving a search warrant.

Police received the report on Friday that the child was allegedly abused by 22-year-old Tanner Fite. An investigation led to the discovery that Fite had illegally purchased two weapons earlier this month: a glock-style handgun, and an AK-47 style rifle.

Police and the county’s regional swat team served a search warrant at a home on the 1200 block of West Newport street, where Fite was arrested. A shelter-in-place was ordered while serving the warrant. The shelter-in-place was lifted after Fite was arrested and booked into the San Luis Obispo county jail, being held with a four hundred thousand dollar bail.