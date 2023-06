Yesterday the Paso Robles police department held training at Pat Butler elementary school at 700 Nicklaus street.

This was the first training session for this week. The second will be held tomorrow, June 22nd.

This training is not open to the public. The police department says that residents should not be alarmed by the increased presence of law enforcement during this exercise.

The department is committed to the safety and well-being of all citizens in the community.