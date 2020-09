A Paso Robles author has a new book coming out. Another dog book. Teresa J. Ryne tells KPRL.

Teresa J. Ryne is new to writing. Her career is in law. The new book is due to be release on October 8th. You can buy it at the General Store in Paso Robles. Or buy it online at bookshop.org.

Teresa says her experience with Poppy taught her a lot about how to find a lost dog. More on that tomorrow here on KPRL.