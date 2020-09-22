Redwings Horse Sanctuary 9.22.2020

Redwings Horse Sanctuary is creating a permanent location in Paso Robles. Redwings has purchased a 141-acre property at 6785 Union road.

According to a press release, they are seeking donations for their fundraising campaign for the sanctuary.

The campaign is launching next week, it’s called “Paso, Here We Come!” It’s a one-year major capital campaign that is meant to raise money to complete the facility and provide care to the horses.

For the quickest response, please email: info@redwingshorsesanctuary.org. Call their office line: 831-386-0135 or visit their website: https://redwingshorsesanctuary.org/