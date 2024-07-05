Possible PG&E Outages in the North County This Weekend 7.05.2024

PG&E previously announced there was an elevated chance of power shutoffs today in some of areas of the north county.

Yesterday however, emergency officials in San Luis Obispo county reported that these shutoffs are no longer needed. However, officials advise community members to be prepared, as the situation may change.

Due to the increased risk of wildfires amidst this hot and dry weather, power shutoffs may be enacted for safety reasons. Areas include: the Oak Shores community within Heritage Ranch, and areas north and east of San Miguel, including Indian Valley, Hog Canyon, and Ranchita Canyon.