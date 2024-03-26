PR CSD Seeking to Fill Available Board Positions 03.26.2024

2024 Community Services Advisory Recruitment Press Release

The Paso Robles Community Services Department has announced that several positions are available for the library board of trustees, the parks & recreation advisory committee, the youth commission, and the senior citizen advisory committee.

The library board of trustees advises on matters concerning the library and provides feedback relating to community library needs.

The parks & recreation advisory committee provides information regarding recreational areas, and makes policy suggestions for consideration.

The youth commission is a youth-led body that provides an opportunity for youth to collaborate with local government.

The senior citizen advisory committee makes recommendations regarding the interests and issues to senior citizens.

Members of each committee serve two to three-year terms. Applications can be found online, and are due to the city on Wednesday, May 1st by 5 pm. Interviews are scheduled to happen on Thursday, May 16th.