Paso PD Arrest Man Suspected of Abusing His Elderly Father 03.26.2024

Elder Abuse Arrest

The Paso Robles police department received a call yesterday morning from a 71-year-old man, reporting that he had been assaulted by his son.

A release by the department says the incident took place on the 2300 block of Oak street. When officers arrived, the release says they found the man with injuries on his face and arm outside of the home.

When the elder man’s son, 42-year-old Brian Andres, walked out of his home, noticing the law enforcement officers, he fled back inside of his house. The release says that andres barricaded himself inside of his home, with officers attempting negotiations for over an hour before forcing entry into the home.

Andres was then taken into custody without further incident, and booked into the San Luis Obispo county jail for alleged elder abuse and probation violation.