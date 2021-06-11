Pre-1925 Car Tour 6.11.2021

A few dozen cars built before the year 1925 spent several days in the North County as part of a touring group who celebrate the old horseless carriages. The owners collect obscure models including Pierce, Mercer and others. No Fords or Chevrolet’s are in the collection.

Most of them stayed at the Paso Robles Inn, which is why you could see the old cars and their trailers. A few stayed at Hotel Cheval, near the Deprise Brescia Art Gallery.

The owners traveled from throughout California and as far away as Boulder, Colorado to convene in Paso Robles. One car owner said he had more than 40 other collector cars at his home in the Bay Area. The group drove to Greenfield on Tuesday. They caravaned to Santa Margarita on Wednesday. On Thursday, they drove to Parkfield for lunch.

Each trip required several flatbed trucks with mechanics to rescue any of the old cars if mechanical difficulties manifested. Several of the owners say they love the road, weather and atmosphere of the North County. It’s likely many will return next year.