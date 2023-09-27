Prescribed Burn at La Panza Range Scheduled for Today 9.27.2023

Cal Fire, in coordination with the San Luis Obispo range improvement association, is targeting today for a prescribed 80-acre burn.

The burn will take place off highway 58 north east of Santa Margarita, and is expected to begin at 9 am today and conclude by 6 pm. Depending on weather conditions, the burn may be delayed later this week.

The San Luis Obispo county air pollution control district will monitor the air quality to minimize impacts to nearby communities.

Air qualities for your neighborhood can be viewed at: slocleanair.org.