Pedestrian Dies From a Vehicle Collision in Atascadero 9.27.2023

The Atascadero police department and personnel from Atascadero emergency services responded yesterday afternoon to a vehicle vs. Pedestrian traffic collision.

According to a release by the Atascadero police department, the collision occurred just south of Vons on El Camino Real. The release says a male pedestrian attempted to cross El Camino Real, when he was struck by a passing vehicle. He was treated on scene and transported to Sierra Vista regional medical center with life-threatening injuries, but the police department says he unfortunately succumbed to his injuries and died en route to the hospital.

The APD says it had to put a “hard closure” on the southbound lanes of El Camino Real near the highway 41 offramp to document the scene and collect evidence in this ongoing investigation. Furthermore, the identity of the deceased pedestrian is being withheld, pending the notification of the next of kin.