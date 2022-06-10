Printery Building Dance & Open House 06.10.2022

The Printery Foundation plans a busy weekend of fun and fundraising.

They’re hosting a dance at the Printery Friday night. Families and all ages are encouraged to attend a garden party and dance. Then, Saturday and Sunday, the Printery will conduct an Open House from 11-4 each day.

The Open House is in conjunction with the California Preservation Federation Doors Open event, which is a state wide event.

Lots of displays will be available for those who attend the free Open House.

For more information, go to: atascaderoprinteryfoundation.org.