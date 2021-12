Paso Robles school board swore in Frank Triggs as a new member of the board. They also selected a new president and a new clerk. Chris Arend was nominated to serve as president for another year.

There was also a nomination for Chris Bausch to be president, but he declined. For clerk, Bausch was nominated, and trustee Tim Gearhardt nominated Nate Williams, but that motion failed for lack of a second.

So, Chris Arend and Chris Bausch will continue as president and clerk, respectively.