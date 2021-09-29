PRJUSD 9.29.2021

Teachers from the Paso Robles school district may be attending that Job Fair this afternoon in Atascadero.

At last night’s school board meeting, Justin Pickard of the local teacher’s union talked about the frustration teachers have after the district offers them only a one per cent pay raise.

Justin Pickard says the recent exodus of a dozen teachers, principals and administrators is another indication things are not right with the Paso Robles school district.

Although other districts pay better than Paso Robles, those teachers and administrators who are choosing to move to other districts or the state prison system are also frustrated with the current administration.

Superintendent Curt Dubost proposed the district hire two former educators to help cover for administrators who are busy with other issues in the district.

Tom Apkarian and former superintendent Dr. Patrick Sayne are each retired, but Dubost proposed bringing them back attend meetings which require an administrator present.

Ultimately, the board voted 6-0 to give Tom Apkarian and Dr. Patrick Sayne temporary positions as consultants with the school district.

The school board also received a very positive presentation from Dr. Denise Conte, who is retiring from the district.