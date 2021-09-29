County Clerk Recorder 9.29.2021

Hiring a new San Luis Obispo county clerk recorder took a step backwards yesterday. The board of supervisors voting 3-2 to recruit more candidates. Supervisors Bruce Gibson and Dawn Ortiz-Legg cast the dissenting votes.

A selection committee found only three of 44 applicants to be qualified for the job. Only three, including current interim county clerk recorder Helen Nolan have any experience running elections.

So, the board will provide further instructions on October 5th as to how to go about selecting the additional candidates.

County administrative officer Wade Horton says the process may delay the effort to fill the opening in the county clerk recorder’s office.