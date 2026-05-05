PRJUSD Releases Statement on Campus Safety Protocols 05.05.2026

The Paso Robles joint unified school district has sent a press release clarifying campus safety protocols, the district’s partnership with the Paso Robles police department, and steps taken to investigate reported concerns.

This was released in response to “anonymous concerns and rumors circulating online… regarding student safety at Paso Robles high school.” The rumor alleged that “a student was recently found ‘drugged’ in a restroom at Paso Robles high school.” The district says this claim is false, and that no such incident has occurred.

The district says the PRHS campus has a full-time school resource officer, an active duty PRPD officer, assigned each day. Legal violations are not handled solely as school discipline matters, but are also addressed in partnership with law enforcement.

Additionally, every student restroom is equipped with a vape detection sensor. K9 searches are conducted on junior and high school campuses on a monthly basis.

“Sharing unverified information contributes to unnecessary fear and spreads harmful misinformation,” the district concluded.