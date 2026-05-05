Tickets Now Available For Honor Flight PourFest Fundraiser 05.05.2026

Honor Flight Central Coast California will be holding a fundraiser in June, with tickets available online now:

Honor flight is a nonprofit that flies veterans to Washington D.C. to see memorials built in honor of their services.

The PourFest fundraiser will take place June 6th, the anniversary of D-day, and will feature a catered dinner from the San Luis Obispo county Cattlemen’s Association, along with over 20 wineries across the central coast.

Tickets are on sale now through May 15th, and can be purchased at: honorflightccc.org/pourfest. The evening will also feature a live and silent auction.