Protecting What Matters 03.04.2025

Protecting What Matters with Barry J. Fisher. The goal of this show is to help listeners become better shoppers and buyers of services and products designed to protect various aspects of our lives and businesses. These will include insurance, wealth creation and management, health, medical, as well as personal wellbeing and safety. Please call into the show with questions (805) 238-5775 (KPRL) or email: [email protected].

Today’s Guest(s):

*Jenny Merritt, Partner Account Manager – Human Interest. Cal Savers retirement mandate – who must participate? Secure Act 2.0 & alternatives that may be better suited to your business and employees. Why you may wish to consider Human Interest as your 3(16) Fiduciary Services Provider.

*Chris Bausch, Paso Robles City Council Member, District 2. Report on the National Science Symposium – Paso Space Port Conference, May 27-28. Paso City budget issues, commissions & the current dynamic of the Paso City Council. Outlook for affordable housing, the homeless and much more.