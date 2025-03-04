Series of Prescribed Burns Along Coast Parks Through April 3.04.2025

Several prescribed burns to hazardous vegetation will be conducted by California state parks along the north coast of San Luis Obispo county.

Burns will go through 500 brush piles at Montaña de Oro state park, 250 at Morro Bay state park, 10 at Estero Bluffs state park, and 50 Hearst San Simeon state park.

The burns will start today, and will go through Friday, April 11th. Burns will take place between 7 am and 5 pm Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, weather permitting.

These burns are to reduce fire hazards, control non-native plants, and improve the health of native plants.