Protecting What Matters 03.12.2024

Protecting What Matters with Barry J. Fisher. The goal of this show is to help listeners become better shoppers and buyers of services and products designed to protect various aspects of our lives and businesses. These will include insurance, wealth creation and management, health, medical, as well as personal wellbeing and safety. Please call into the show with questions (805) 238-5775 (KPRL) or email: [email protected].

Today’s Guest(s):

*Dave Curtiss, Chapter President of Truth at Work. Topics: What is Peer Advisory? / How can Peer Advisory help you take your business to the next level? / Truth at Work’s unique value proposition.

*Chris Bausch, District 2 Paso Robles City Council Member. Topics: Paso Robles Budget Priority Workshops. / Public Safety; homelessness, roads, and other infrastructure issues. / Parking, development & affordable housing.