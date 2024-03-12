Statewide Op Results in 175 Citations Supplying Alcohol to Minors 03.12.2024

PR 24-03 Statewide Shoulder Tap_F

More than 50 law enforcement agencies teamed up with the California Department of Alcohol Beverage Control (ABC) earlier this month in a statewide operation that resulted in 175 citations.

A release by the Department says that the Shoulder Tap Operation asked minors, supervised by law enforcement, to stand outside of stores and ask adults to purchase alcohol for them, disclosing they were underage.

Any adults who agreed would be arrested and cited for furnishing alcohol to a minor. The ABC says that the purpose of the operation is to keep alcohol out of the hands of underaged drinkers, and to raise awareness of its dangers. The national highway traffic safety administration says car crashes are the leading cause of death for teens, with 27% of drivers between the ages of 15 and 20 having a blood alcohol content of .01 or higher.

The operations were funded by ABC’s alcohol policing partnership program and the California office of traffic safety.